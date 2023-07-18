MARSHALL, Texas - It’s Christmas in July in Marshall, where the city officially released plans for the 2023 Wonderland of Lights Festival, along with ways the community can get involved in preparation of the huge annual event.
This is the 36th year for the annual festival, with many of the regular events community members have come to know over the past three decades returning this year to downtown. This includes Christmas Parade, Santa’s Village, Wassail Walk, Tigers on Ice and the Christmas Market.
Opening day for this year’s festival is Nov. 22, with an opening ceremony planned that night at 5:30 p.m. Additional events have already been scheduled, with Main Street Manager Lacy Burson stating that there is more to come before the festival starts this year.
The festival will be open from Nov. 22 through Dec. 30, with the regular week day hours as follows: Sundays 4 to 9 p.m.; closed on Mondays; closed for private parties Tuesdays, Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, but open Tuesdays, Dec. 19 and 26 6 to 9 p.m.; Thursdays, the festival will be open 6 to 9 p.m. with the exception of Nov. 30; and Fridays, the festival will be open 6 to 10 p.m.
Saturdays will be open regularly from 4 to 10 p.m. with a number of special events planned for the festivals weekends. The Wassail Walk will take place Saturday, Nov. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. in downtown Marshall, with the annual Christmas Parade planned the following Saturday at 6 p.m.
Additionally, Burson said that the city is looking for volunteers to assist in preparing everything for the annual festival during planned work days. The first volunteer work day is planned for July 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the old SWEPCO building located at 306 W. Fannin St. in Marshall.
For questions or information about how to host an event during Wonderland of Lights, or about the upcoming work day, contact Lacy Burson at Marshall Main Street at (903) 930-7476 or Burson.lacy@marshalltexas.net.