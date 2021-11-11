NATCHITOCHES, La. - The 13th Annual Natchitoches-NSU Multicultural Christmas Concert will be held on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Treen Auditorium at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts. The concert is a benefit for Cabe River Children's Services and donations will be accepted.
Concert organizers are seeking participants to help celebrate the diversity and cheer of Christmas. They are seeking singers, musicians, dancers or readers to celebrate this time of the year with the community. All songs, reading and instrumental performances, sacred or secular, which address Christmas or the Christmas season are welcome. Participants will perform without monetary compensation.
Those interested in performing should contact the Louisiana Folklife Center at NSU by Wednesday, Nov. 17 at (318) 357-4332 or at folklife@nsula.edu.
The Multicultural Christmas Concert is sponsored by the Louisiana Folklife Center, the NSU Center for Inclusion and Diversity and the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts.