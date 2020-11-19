NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public of the following closures for Downtown Natchitoches for the 2020 Christmas season.
- Front Street will close at 6:00 a.m. every Saturday starting Saturday, November 21, 2020 – Saturday, December 26, 2020.
- The downtown area of Cane River Lake will close at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5th and Saturday, December 12th for the fireworks show. The downtown area of Cane River Lake will close at 6:30 p.m. on all other Saturdays.
- The Church Street Bridge will close at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5th and Saturday, December 12th. The Church Street Bridge will close at 6:30 p.m. on all other Saturdays.
- The Riverbank will be closed to ALL vehicular traffic every Friday and Saturday, beginning Friday, November 20th – Saturday, December 26th.
For more information on the Natchitoches Christmas Festival, visit www.natchitocheschristmas.com