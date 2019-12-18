More than one hundred children in Caddo Parish are enjoying an early Christmas gift tonight.
The Caddo Parish District Attorney's office today gave away brand new bikes.
190 elementary school students who have a need were chosen by their school to receive a bike.
They were selected from six area schools. This was the 4th annual Bike Give Away.
It was held at Academy Sports on Bert Kouns.
El Dorado Casino donates the money for the give -away.
Kelli Todd, Executive Director of Volunteers for Youth Justice says the students are given support year round, "They may have some little issues like uniforms, medical issues or transportation issues and we work with the family to get them in school."
District Attorney, James Stewart adds, "Jesus is the reason for the season. But, bringing joy and gifts to children helps me tremendously. Being able to invest in children and those who are in need, warms my heart and keeps me going to work everyday."
This was the biggest bike give-away for the Caddo DA's to date.