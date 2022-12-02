SHREVEPORT, La. - The organizers of Moms On A Mission, a group started to help women and children affected by gun violence, were surprised when an NFL wide receiver called to get in on the generosity they planned for the Christmas holiday.
Carolina Panther Terrace Marshall gifted a Christmas shopping spree to the children of a woman who lost her life to gun violence on Easter in 2021.
Four of the nine children of Jalecia Jennings arrived at a Shreveport Walmart Thursday evening not knowing that a shopping spree was headed their way.
Moms On A Mission had already planned to help the children who are living in separate households and in need of Christmas cheer after losing their mother nearly two years ago.
A special event to honor Jennings and unite her nine children is set to take place Dec. 11. The organization is asking community members to sponsor the children with requested items.
Martha Tyler, president and founder of Moms on a Mission, says she was shocked and surprised when the NFL player called and said he wanted to personally help the children.
"This is overflow for them," Tyler said just before the shopping spree.
Marshall, a Shreveport Bossier native, is no stranger to giving back to his community. He has become known for his generosity since entering the NFL.
"This is my hometown and this is the first place I think about when it comes to giving back to my community," he said before personally shopping with Jenning's children who picked up multiple items like gaming gift cards, trucks and action figures.
"I was once that child that wanted certain gifts around Christmas and I just want to make sure their wishes are granted," said Marshall.
Earlier the same day, Marshall also gifted new basketball shoes to the team at his alma mater Parkway High School.