NWLA Salvation Army hosts kettle kick-off

SHREVEPORT, La.-- The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana hosted its "kettle kick-off" this morning.
Kettles were set up at several physical locations. The non-profit has also set up a virtual kettle. Click here to donate.
The Salvation Army of NWLA has helped 92,803 individuals and families this year. The success of the Red Kettle Campaign ensures they will be able to assist these families year-round.
"Your support of our Angel Tree Program and Red Kettle Campaign helps us continue to serve those who need it most and rescue Christmas for thousands,” said Lieutenant Jamaal Ellis- Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana.
All kettles will be ringing by November 28. They will be set up through December 24.
To learn more about the Angel Tree Program, click here.