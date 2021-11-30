SHREVEPORT, La. - The Spirit of Christmas is alive and well in the ArkLaTex.
K-94.5 FM and several other radio stations are teaming up with multiple law enforcement and fire agencies to collect toys for children in need.
Organizers with Operation Santa Claus are encouraging the public to drop off new toys for children in need. Tuesday, Nov. 30, they'll be at Brookshire's on Mansfield Road in Shreveport from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.
If you don't have a toy, you can stop by and donate money. Checks can be made out to Operation Santa Claus.