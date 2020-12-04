CYPRESS, Texas - In 2019, a song written in 1965 by Johnny Gondesen finally debuted on the air, 54 years later. This year's pandemic weighed on Gondesen's mind, so he penned a new version to let kids know Covid-19 is not stopping Christmas.
"I think the kids are getting worried that Christmas was not going to be like last year and that maybe Santa Claus wasn't going to be coming this year," said Gondesen. "So I got to thinking about that and I put some words together."
The 2020 version reminds kids you need to be good. This year that also meas washing hands, wearing a mask and social distancing.
Watch the Covid Christmas Song by Johnny Gondesen below: