SHREVEPORT, La. - The Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival returned to Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Saturday.
Attendees celebrated the Christmas season with free, family-friendly fun that included live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. Beer and beverages were sold by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, and face-painting was provided by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The evening culminated with awe-inspiring fireworks that could be viewed from both Bossier City and downtown Shreveport.
Guests were invited to take photos with Santa and enjoy two hours of live entertainment, including tunes by local favorites, The Good News Band.
Then at 7:00 p.m., a spectacular show lit up the Red River to conclude the festivities and send everyone off into the Christmas season with cheer.
Sponsors for Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival included Shreveport Regional Arts Council, Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, Pyromania Fireworks, Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, City of Shreveport and other community partners.