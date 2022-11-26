NEW BOSTON, Texas – Santa arrived on Friday to the Season of Lights Christmas Light Park in New Boston, Texas.
During the beautiful illuminated drive, guests could stop by at the entertainment center and get a photo with Santa, treat themselves to kettle corn, s’mores and hot chocolate and walk through a lighted maze.
The 2022 chosen Charity of the Season is the We are Washington Community Development Center in Texarkana, Ark. which is an outreach offering financial and political literacy, entrepreneurship, daily life skills and tutoring.
For more information and for tours of the We are Washington center, call 903-319-4752 or visit their Facebook page.
For more information on the Christmas Light Park, visit their website.