BOSSIER CITY, La. - Celebrate the Spirit of Christmas in Bossier City's East Bank District. Join Santa on Friday, Dec. 18 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.
We'll eat, drink, shop and hear the music of Christmas all thanks to the City of Bossier, Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Homes, and Northwest Louisiana Baptist Association.
Kids will get a chance to visit with Santa and have their picture made with St. Nick. Local vendors and food trucks will also be on hand to satisfy your needs.
Children from Bossier Parish Schools will perform throughout the night. We’ll also have Christmas music from the Shreveport Symphony and the Centenary Choir.
Santa in East Bank is an outdoor event at 615 Barksdale Boulevard. Crowd size will be limited to 150 people and everyone is asked to wear a mask.