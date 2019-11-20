JEFFERSON, Texas - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas across the ArkLaTex, especially in Jefferson Texas.
Jefferson is a small east Texas town with a big heart and an even bigger Spirit of Christmas. That's why KTBS 3 and KPXJ CW 21 are bringing you all of the beauty and magic of the holidays in a half-hour special hosted by KTBS 3's Jan Elkins and Patrick Dennis.
The Jefferson Candlelight Tour of Homes and Christmas on the Square are just a couple of reasons Christmas in Jefferson is so amazing.
This Spirit of Christmas presentation is brought you by the City of Jefferson Department of Tourism.