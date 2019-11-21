Spirit of Christmas: Natchitoches, La.

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Spirit of Christmas is alive and well in the City of Lights. Natchitoches, Louisiana is one of the best places around to catch that holiday cheer. For generations, families have traveled there to celebrate the season.
In our annual holiday special from Natchitoches, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe unwraps the city's remarkable history and its special connection to Christmas. The program features live choir music, bells ringing and the amazing Christmas lights.
Special events this holiday season include a lighted boat parade on Dec. 14 and ice skating on Dec. 20 and 21. Click here for a complete schedule of holiday events.
