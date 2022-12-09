SHREVEPORT, La. - An annual tradition will be on stage Dec. 10 & 11 at RiverView Theatre in downtown Shreveport. It's The Nutcracker, presented by the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet featuring the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra. There will be two performances, one Saturday Evening and the other Sunday afternoon.
While The Nutcracker features locals, there are always guest artists. This week they visited Creswell Elementary School in Shreveport to spread the joy of dance. Students learned about ballet shoes, basic positions, and got to see that ballet is fun for all.
Who will be making a special appearance as Mother Ginger this year? The one and only Patrick Dennis of KTBS 3.