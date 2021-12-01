SHREVEPORT, La. - Ready, Set, Shop! Tinsel is back for another incredible shopping experience in Shreveport.
Tickets are now on sale for the 7th Annual Tinsel event. It's being held Friday, December 3rd from 5 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Tinsel shoppers begin and end at Superior’s Steakhouse. When you buy a ticket to Tinsel, you are chauffeured, by iShuttle, to multiple stops along Line Avenue, shopping in over 30 of the area’s most popular stores, in a fun, festive after-hours environment. Along the Tinsel route, store participants offer complimentary food, beverage, entertainment and exclusive discounts for Tinsel shoppers.