SHREVEPORT, La. - Looking to spread the joy of the holidays? Here's your chance. The African American Parade Committee is launching a Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway.
It's happening Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bill Cockrell Park. That's at 4109 Pine Road in Shreveport. All donated toys must be dropped off at the park.
The event is sponsored by The African American Parade Committee as well as Alpha Media, Wesley Eckles State Farm Insurance, Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers, Piccadilly, Praise Temple Baptist Church, Shreveport City Marshal, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and SPAR.
For more, visit www.africanamericanparade-shreveport.com.