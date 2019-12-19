SHREVEPORT, La. -- Volunteers of America North Louisiana is answering the challenge of helping veterans, who fought for our country, win their battles back here on the homefront. Battles like PTSD and substance abuse can lead to homelessness.
The local VOA just hosted a Christmas party for veterans living at their Safe Haven shelter. It's in the former Motor Hotel, which is one of two VOA shelters for homeless veterans along Jordan Street in Highland.
The fifth annual party is organized by VOA board member Jon Katz and his wife Tonya. Jon is retired Air Force. The couple recruits other military members and friends to spread Christmas cheer to the homeless veterans -- including a meal, and a couple of big goody bags.
One of the homeless vets there is David Federowicz.
"I pretty much fell to my knees and I asked the Lord what do you want me to do?" Federowicz says of his entry to the VOA.
He served combat tours in the Iraq War, and returned home fighting a battle with PTSD. Volunteers of America has given him shelter the last three months, plus treatment and other services that have him making a paycheck again. Federowicz is doing electrical work.
"Gave me the ability to pretty much start over in life when I felt like I was going down," Federowicz says.
"Our goal for every one of our services is for everybody to get into independent housing, to either get jobs, or to go to school, or to better their lives," says Gary Janes, Director of Veterans Services at the VOA.
"We're going to do everything we can to serve those who served us. But also, we want to provide the tools for them to be successful," Janes added.
The VOA's Veteran Services gets funding from US Veterans Affairs. But it doesn't cover everything the Volunteers of America aims to do for the veterans.
Those like Federowicz are grateful for any public support that gets them marching forward again.
"Could save a life. It could help bring them out of what they're going through," the veteran says.
Volunteers of America North Louisiana says it's a faith based ministry of service, providing opportunity, promoting dignity, and inspiring change for all they serve.
