SHREVEPORT, La. -- Drop your toys off at Audi Shreveport as part of Toys for Tots.
The Caddo Parish administrator says bicycles are really needed for the kids.
You have until 7 p.m. to make a toy donation to help families in need this holiday season.
"The Caddo Parish Employee Council has worked diligently to collect money to purchase toys for Christmas morning to give to the kids who may not have the opportunity to receive toys," said Dr. Woodrow Wilson Jr., the Caddo Parish Administrator and CEO. "This is our 20th year."
You can donate toy trucks. You can donate dolls. You can donate any unwrapped toy to help families this holiday season. Then the U.S. Marines are going to pick up those toys and donate them to families across the area. Volunteers are stepping up more than ever this year.
"I like to encourage all of our parish citizens to bring a toy here at the Audi dealership and put it under the tree so kids on Christmas can get the experience of receiving a toy that may be less fortunate," said Dr. Wilson.
"It's nice to give back to the community that has done so much for myself, for my family," said Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez. "So, I want to make sure that we continue this every year."
If you have it in your heart and you want to help out, this may be the charity you want to support this year.