MARSHALL, Texas - City of Marshall’s Community Development Director, Garnett Johnson, and Main Street Coordinator, Lacy Burson, are inviting all Marshall Residents to participate in the Wonderland of Lights Volunteer Planning Meeting. The meeting will be held on April 19, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be in the auditorium of Memorial City Hall.
Please join us and learn how you can serve your community through Wonderland of Lights.
If you have any questions you can contact the Marshall Main Street at 903-934-7902.