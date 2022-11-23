SHREVEPORT, La. - Wreaths Across America is an effort to honor our nation's fallen heroes.
On Dec. 17, Wreaths Across America will place Christmas wreaths on veterans graves around the country. The Greenwood Cemetery at 130 East Stoner has 800 veterans buried there. KTBS 3, along with the Shreveport Garden Study Club wants to put a wreath on every single grave there.
Between now and the end of November, you can sponsor a wreath, then at 11 a.m. Dec. 17, the wreaths will be placed at the Greenwood Cemetery. To sponsor a wreath, click here, or mail a check to: Wreaths Across America - Group ID: LA0075P, P. O. Box 53095, Shreveport, La., 71135. The cost to sponsor a wreath is $15.