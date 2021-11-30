SHREVEPORT, La. - How about a gift to someone who served our country? KTBS 3 will help you sponsor a Wreaths Across America. It's a tribute to those who have given their lives for our freedom.
The Greenwood Cemetery at 130 East Stoner has 800 veterans buried there. KTBS 3, along with the Shreveport Garden Study Club, want to put a wreath on every one of those graves.
Our goal was to get 800 wreaths and as of Monday night, we were about 60 away from reaching that goal.
