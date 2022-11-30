SHREVEPORT, La. - Wreaths Across America is an effort to honor our nation's fallen heroes.
On Dec. 17, Wreaths Across America will place Christmas wreaths on veterans graves around the country. The Greenwood Cemetery at 130 East Stoner has over 800 veterans buried there. KTBS 3, along with the Shreveport Garden Study Club wants to put a wreath on every single grave there. They still have a need of over 200 wreaths that need to be sponsored.
Those who attend the ceremony will kneel, say a prayer, and thank the veteran for their service as they lay the wreath on a tombstone. The wreath's red ribbon represents the ultimate sacrifice, the circular shape represents eternity, the evergreen represents longevity and endurance, and the forest scent represents purity and simplicity.
This ceremony started in 1992, and Susan Cage of Shreveport Garden Study Club says, "The motto since 1992 when the original project was conceived and began is to remember the fallen to honor those who serve and their families because the family served just as the veterans serve, and then to teach the younger generations and to teach the older people who might have forgotten for all generations, and the idea is to support our veterans who have given everything for us."
Wednesday, Nov. 30 is the final day to sponsor a wreath, then at 11 a.m. Dec. 17, the wreaths will be placed at the Greenwood Cemetery. To sponsor a wreath, click here, or mail a check to: Wreaths Across America - Group ID: LA0075P, P. O. Box 53095, Shreveport, La., 71135. The cost to sponsor a wreath is $15.