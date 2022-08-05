SHREVEPORT, La. - Bouncing back from injury on the football field can be rough, but there's help for the athletes who need it in the ArkLaTex. CHRISTUS Highland Sports Medicine Clinic is getting athletes back on the field.
Bumps and bruises are part of the game of football, but on homecoming night Parkway defensive end Brandon Patterson felt something a little more serious.
"I told coach I needed to come out because my hand was hurting bad. I couldn't put any pressure on it. Dr. Byram was the doctor there. He taped it up and I was able to play the rest of the game," Patterson said.
CHRISTUS orthopedic surgeon Dr. George Byram and athletic trainer Alan Edwards helped Patterson finish the game with his broken hand, but his treatment didn't stop on the sidelines.
"We were able to get him in that next morning for our Saturday morning injury clinic that we hold for all the area athletes for the teams that we cover. Diagnosed it, confirmed what we were thinking on the field was correct and then he was able to continue playing throughout that season because we were able to efficiently and effectively provide care in the initial treatment process," Dr. Byram said.
That's the kind of service the CHRISTUS Highland Clinic Sports Medicine team provides to partner schools. They treat local athletes from the time of their injuries all the way through the healing and rehab process. In Patterson's case, that included visits with Dr. Byram each Thursday night to recast his hand and make sure he could stay on the field safely.
"Dr. Byram, anything I needed anything I wanted to know, there was never a time I couldn't ask him. With Aaron, he was there when I had my cast there was a certain foam I had to put around it to play. I couldn't thank them enough for it."
"It's a team effort. From the team physician, to the trainers, to the nurses on staff, to the physical therapists and PTAs, even to the athlete and the parents themselves. It takes an entire team of people to treat these athletes effectively and efficiently," Dr. Byram said.
"It's a free service we provide. It's a chance for them not to have to spend money, come in, and get some medical care," Alan Edwards, CHRISTUS Athletic Trainer.
Thanks to that team effort, Patterson is fully healed and preparing for another season with his team at Parkway.
