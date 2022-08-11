SHREVEPORT, La. - It was senior night in Mansfield and Loyola was win one away from a district championship. Star wideout Tray Taylor starts the game off like he usually does with a big catch on the first play of the game. But as Taylor was taken down to the turf, something was wrong.
"I got tackled, my arm got left behind me, and I fractured my collar bone," said Taylor.
With multiple college offers, Taylor wanted to recover as quickly as possible. Thanks to Loyola's partnership with the Christus Highland Clinic Sports Medicine team, help was already there.
"Everything starts on the field. In order to keep these kids safe, you need somebody on the sports medicine team that's integrated into that world," said Richard Tubre.
Athletic Trainer Chris Campbell works with the Flyers every day and was ready to spring into action the second Taylor was injured.
"They understand that I'm there to help them keep on the field. I will do everything I can to keep them playing where they don't have to miss a game this season or miss that crucial practice or whatever. They understand and they know that. They love it, " said Campbell.
While Taylor's football season was over, Campbell and the rest of the sports medicine team at Christus made sure he was ready for basketball season.
"It was stressful because I didn't want to do it, but ever since I've been there and now I came back full 100%, I'm glad I did it," said Taylor.
Taylor is just one of many Flyer athletes and staff that have benefitted from Campbell's constant presence.
"I actually just had an incident where I dislocated my finger and he was there every step of the way to calm me down. Fortunately we're all good and it's all thanks to him."
While injuries fade, the relationships built by having a trainer at every practice and every game make a much more lasting impression.
"Me and coach Chris got close. I started calling him my uncle because that's how I felt about him. Before the game, just chilling there with him in his office. It just felt like home," said Peyton Thomas.