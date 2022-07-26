The rise in sports injuries, the constant infusion of new goods and treatment options, advancements in regenerative medicine, and the increased need for minimally invasive operations are the main drivers of market growth in the sports medicine sector. The "External Sports Medicine Market" research report provides an overview of the market, including different market drivers, business analysis, company types, applications, emerging technologies, market size, share, and potential future growth areas. It includes the level of competition, progress, top key leaders, and the report's outlook. The major trends, analyses, financial statements, sales, product demand, costs, and new business strategies that will influence market expansion are all covered in the research report. Additionally, the paper details COVID-19's influence.
Over the past few years, sports injuries have become more common around the world, mostly because more people are participating in sports and actively engaging in fitness activities (as a result of the growing focus on leading healthy lifestyles). Around 30 million kids and teenagers in the US participate in sports each year, and more than 3.5 million sports injuries are documented, according to Stanford Children's Health. In the US, there are thought to be 2 million acute ankle injuries each year, according to the Board of Certification for Athletic Trainers.
The growing popularity of sports and physical activity, improved knowledge of the prevention and treatment of sports injuries, and higher investments in sports medicine are some of the reasons driving the North American sports medicine industry. Because sports medicine is being adopted at a consistently increasing pace in nations like China, Japan, and South Korea, the market in the Asia Pacific region is developing. Additionally, the regulatory structure for product approvals in these nations is comparably less stringent, facilitating easier market entry for cutting-edge pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Sports medicine, which strives to improve physical activity and quality of life for the general public, is also attracting the attention of amateur athletes. In order to preserve and support the physical health of all age groups, the discipline thus covers all years, from childhood to old age. The need for sports medicine is being driven by an increase in injury cases and the trauma they cause, and this trend is anticipated to last throughout the projection period.