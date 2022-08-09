Every year, more than 2 million school-age children, teenagers and young adults are injured playing sports. However, sports are getting safer. Our team of analysts found that sports-related injuries have declined by 10% since 2017 — especially in football, where 40,000 fewer people were injured in the last full year of competition.
Sports with the most injuries
More people are injured in team sports like football and basketball than in individual sports like tennis. Basketball, football and soccer have the most injuries overall, but the number of injuries varies with each age group. Football is the most dangerous sport for children ages 5-14, while basketball has the highest number of injuries among people ages 15-24.
Sports-related injuries have declined over the last several years. Football, baseball, basketball and soccer injuries have each decreased by nearly 20% since 2017. Skateboarding is the only sport where we found an increase in the number of injuries. There has been a 51% increase in skateboarding-related injuries since 2017.
