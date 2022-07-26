- The authors of a new meta-analysis of prior studies wanted to determine how much time adults should spend doing muscle-strengthening exercises each week.
- They conclude that doing 30–60 minutes of these exercises each week lowers the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.
- They also report that up to 1 hour of muscle-strengthening exercises a week reduces the risk of developing diabetes.
- However, limitations in the data mean that more research is necessary to clarify the results.
Although the health benefits of aerobic exercise are well-established, there has been less research into the health benefits of muscle-strengthening exercises.
Recently, a group of researchers from Japan set out to investigate.
The study, which appears in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, took data from existing studies to learn more about how these exercises affect health.
The findings showed that adults who do 30–60 minutes of muscle-strengthening exercises each week have a 10–20% reduction in mortality risk, alongside a reduced risk of other health conditions.
Being physically active is important for maintaining good physical and mental health.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)Trusted Source recommends that adults participate in 150–300 minutes of moderate intensity or 75–150 minutes of vigorous intensity aerobic physical activity each week to ensure “substantial health benefits.”
Aerobic exercises improve heart healthTrusted Source. Some examples include swimming, cycling, walking, and rowing.
Additionally, the HHS recommends that adults do muscle-strengthening exercises on 2 days of each week. Some types of exercises that strengthen the muscles include weightlifting, using resistance bands, and doing bodyweight exercises, such as pushups, situps, and squats.
The HHS notes that “nearly 80% of adults are not meeting the key guidelines for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activity.”