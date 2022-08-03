SHREVEPORT, La. - August is Sports Medicine Month, and thanks to Highland Clinic Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and CHRISTUS Health Shreveport/Bossier, doctors will provide tips all month as football practices and games begin in the weeks ahead.
On Wednesday, we'll open our On Your Side On Call phone lines. From 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., medical experts will be taking your calls and answering your questions about sports physicals and using urgent care clinics. Call 318-861-KTBS (5827) to speak with an expert.