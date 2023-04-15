BOSSIER CITY, La. - Area pet owners are invited to attend the Spring Rabies Clinic at Bossier City Animal Services on April 29 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Hand in Paw - Friends of Bossier City Animal Control (HIP) is partnering with Bossier City Animal Services (BCAS) to provide low-cost rabies vaccinations, microchips, and flea dips.
All services are $5 each!
The clinic is open to anyone in the northwest Louisiana region. You do not need to be a resident of Bossier City to attend. Dogs must be leased and cats must be in carriers.
BCAS will offer $0 adoptions with an approved application. Adopters can view available pets and submit an application online through the BCAS Petfinder page. Select animals may be posted to the Buddies of BCAS Facebook page.