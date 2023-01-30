SHREVEPORT, La. - Students at Saint John Berchman's Catholic School started off this Monday morning like they do every day: gathering for morning assembly.
However, this Monday morning was a bit different. Today, many of the students showed up wearing a special t-shirt with the words "kindness is practiced here" on it.
The idea for making and selling the shirts came from a student to help raise funds for another student's family who had lost their father earlier in the year.
All of the proceeds from selling the shirts were given to Emily Mcmurry and her daughter, Anna.