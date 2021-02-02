MINDEN, La. - Like the rest of the world over the past 10 months, the Minden St. Jude Auction is undergoing changes in 2021 in an effort to follow COVID-19 protocols. This year's auction is set for Feb. 4-7.
Auction organizers are pivoting to a virtual-only format that will still allow them to carry out their primary mission of supporting the kids of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Public access to the Minden Civic Center will be restricted and the number of volunteers has been reduced.
The auction, in its adapted format, will be available to watch/listen/stream/bid via KASO/KBEF, Suddenlink, and of course via the website at mindenstjude.com. A team of socially distanced volunteers will be taking your pledges. The auction will go live on Thursday, Feb. 4 and will continue through Super Bowl Weekend ending on Sunday, Feb. 7.
The Chili Cook-off and Children’s Day have been canceled due to the adapted virtual-only format. However, the Minden Run for St. Jude will be taking place as usual, but will be starting from a new location and follow updated routes. Click here for run details.
In 45 years the auction has raised well over $20 million for St. Jude, making it one of the most successful fundraisers for the hospital.
This event which began as a one-day radio auction selling jams and cakes has evolved into a four-day televised festival which ends with the drawing for the Grand Prize choice between a 2021 GMC Yukon or $50,000 Cash (less tax withheld)!