MINDEN, La. - The 46th Annual Minden St. Jude Auction is underway. Some great items will be auctioned and raffled off, but even better than that, proceeds go to the deserving kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This year's theme is The Greatest Show on Earth: Cure One! Cure All!.
The Minden St. Jude Auction began four decades ago in a little local radio station in Minden. Today it has grown to become a four day event that takes place annually on Super Bowl weekend. Opportunities to win high end electronics, services ranging from landscaping to granite counter tops, an RV, side-by-side, trips, jewelry, guns, and a Grand Prize with the choice of $50,000 or a 2022 GMC Yukon are just a few of the incredible items available to take chances on.
Raffles are drawn each day and hundreds of items are auctioned live as well. An Auction Board involves four items that you may call in (318-377-1100) and place bids on to win. There is a time limit of 1 or 2 minutes, and the auctions run throughout the entire four day event. Board items range from local gift cards, handmade items, art and countless donations of anything you can imagine. Available throughout the weekend are special auctions that take place for what are called “big board items”. These are high value items for people to bid on. Past items that have been offered include whole ribeye steaks, designer sunglasses, antiques and autographed footballs, but those are just to name a few. Although you cannot bid on boards on the website, you can join the fun by watching the live feed and call in by phone, 318-377-1100.
The auction will be available to watch/listen/stream/bid via KASO/KBEF, Suddenlink, and, of course, via the website at mindenstjude.com.
In 46 years the auction has raised well over $20 million for St. Jude, making it one of the most successful fundraisers for the hospital.