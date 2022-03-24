SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're a loyal viewer and watched KTBS 3 Sports this past football season, you'll know that we profiled one scholar athlete a week in our Griffin's Player of the Week segment, named for the late local sports icon Bob Griffin.
On Thursday, eight players on the National Football Foundation McNaughton Chapter of North Louisiana watchlist were awarded scholarships by the organization. KTBS 3 and sponsor Johnny's Pizza joined forces to recognize a ninth player in North DeSoto's Evan Howe.
Longtime KTBS 3 Station Manager George Sirven was also honored with the McNaughton Chapter’s Distinguished American Award. Sirven has managed KTBS 3 as the station emerged as a significant community partner with its sponsorship of major events such as the Freedom Fest Fourth of July celebration, and promotion of many civic causes including the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and more.