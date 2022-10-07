SHREVEPORT, La. - The State Fair of Louisiana is just around the corner, and this year there’s something new that could put money in your pocket – a treasure hunt! The Fair and Shreveport Downtown Development Authority have partnered for this exciting new adventure.
The lucky person who pieces the clues together and finds the treasure will get $1,000.00, plus a $116.00 gift card, and a Family Fun Pack for the Fair.
KTBS 3 First News will exclusively announce the clues each morning beginning Monday, Oct. 10, in the 6 a.m. hour so be sure and join us for that.
The State Fair of Louisiana kicks off Oct. 27.