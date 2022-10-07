SFL Treasure Hunt announcement

SHREVEPORT, La. - The State Fair of Louisiana is just around the corner, and this year there’s something new that could put money in your pocket – a treasure hunt! The Fair and Shreveport Downtown Development Authority have partnered for this exciting new adventure.

SFL Treasure Hunt prizes

The lucky person who pieces the clues together and finds the treasure will get $1,000.00, plus a $116.00 gift card, and a Family Fun Pack for the Fair.

KTBS 3 First News will exclusively announce the clues each morning beginning Monday, Oct. 10, in the 6 a.m. hour so be sure and join us for that.

The State Fair of Louisiana kicks off Oct. 27.

