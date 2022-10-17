SHREVEPORT, La. - Success for a pair of determined treasure hunters! They've pieced together the clues and tracked down the loot in the State Fair of Louisiana and Shreveport Downtown Development Authority Treasure Hunt.
RELATED CONTENT - State Fair of LA, Shreveport Downtown Development Authority Treasure Hunt clues
Claudia Finley, Operations Manager of the Spring Street Museum and Marty Loschen, an Urban Archaeological Field Technician, found the treasure Monday behind a sign in the 300 block of Crockett Street in Downtown Shreveport, right across from Festival Plaza. The discovery was made after the 6th clue was revealed on KTBS 3 First News.
Finley and Loschen received $1,000.00, plus a $116.00 gift card, and a Family Fun Pack for the Fair.
The State Fair of Louisiana kicks off Oct. 27.