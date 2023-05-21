SHREVEPORT, La. – Governor John Bell Edwards, along with Mayor Tom Arceneaux of Caddo Parish, and Mayor Thomas H. Chandler of Bossier Parish recently signed proclamations recognizing May as National Tennis Month. The proclamation was proposed by the Northwest Louisiana Community Tennis Association after the United States Tennis Association (USTA) declared May to be National Tennis Month.
The USTA encourages players, organizations, facilities, retailers, and the tennis community to promote local programs and activities to showcase tennis and spread the word about the sport and its benefits. This is to help players and non-players alike find courts and play opportunities in their communities.
“I just want to share my appreciation to the state of Louisiana the cities of Shreveport and Bossier for the proclamation promoting tennis and the benefits of tennis in our community,” says Rhonda Rubben, Northwest Louisiana Community Tennis Association board member.
Tennis has seen tremendous growth over the past several years both locally and nationwide. A study by the Physical Activity Council shows that more than 23.6 million Americans played tennis in 2022, an unprecedented 33 percent increase in participation over 2019.
Potential players in the Northwest Louisiana region are encouraged to reach out to the Northwest Louisiana Tennis Association to learn more about getting involved with their local tennis facilities.