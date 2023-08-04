SHREVEPORT, La. - On July 15, DoD STEM Shreveport-Bossier and the surrounding area hosted an exciting STEM FEST for kids and families. This event was free, open to the public and featured a variety of hands-on STEM activities for kids of all ages.
Attendees participated in STEM activities such as creating elephant toothpaste, making their own slime, watching a live sheep heart dissection, riding a hovercraft, and launching rockets. Throughout the morning, students learned about wind energy, solar energy, coding, designing and programming robots.
The STEM FEST was a great success, with more than 100 people engaged. It was a fun and educational event that helped to promote STEM education in the Shreveport-Bossier community.