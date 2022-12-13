Steve Carter Literacy Program to offer additional tutoring to all Louisiana schools

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program provides $1,000 vouchers to families of eligible K-5 public school students. The digital vouchers can be used to purchase high-quality literacy tutoring. The program is part of the Louisiana Tutoring Initiative. It is named after the late Baton Rouge State Representative Steve Carter and is the result of Act 415 of the 2021 Legislative Session.
The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program is for eligible public school students in grades K-5. Students in grades K-3 are eligible if they scored below proficient on their beginning of year screener. Students in grades 4-5 are eligible if they scored below mastery in ELA on the spring 2022 LEAP assessment. The program is targeted for students who need additional literacy support. Families who are unsure of how their child scored should contact their school for additional information.
School systems are identifying eligible students and will notify families if they are eligible. Your student’s school will send home information about the program and how to access the tutoring platform. You will register your student using their school-assigned student ID number. If eligible, your online account will include a digital voucher of $1,000 to be used only through the platform to schedule tutoring sessions.
This program connects families with high-quality tutors who have been approved through the Louisiana Department of Education. Tutors are certified teachers in elementary or reading or have a degree in education, English, or another subject indicative of expertise in reading and literacy.
Once student registration opens, families will utilize the online portal at www.louisianatutoringinitiative.com to choose from the approved list of tutoring providers. In some cases, a child’s school system may be a tutoring provider. Tutoring appointments are scheduled between the parent/guardian and tutor and may take place at a mutually agreed upon location that may be a physical or virtual location. Tutors will be available online for virtual tutoring if there are no in-person tutors available in your local area. If you need assistance scheduling tutoring for your student or using the online system, contact LouisianaLiteracy@la.gov.
The program will have several multi-lingual tutors available to accommodate any student who does not speak English as a primary language.
The program provides a $1,000 digital voucher per student per year. The voucher is automatically uploaded into the student’s account through the user portal. As tutoring sessions are scheduled, the voucher funds will decrease until extinguished.