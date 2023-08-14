SHREVEPORT, La. - Residents of the Stoner Hill neighborhood expressed concerns about the future of the closed down E.B. Williams Stoner Hill Elementary School building.
The biggest concern is what will happen to the now shuttered school.
Lamar Goree, Caddo Parish Schools Superintendent says, "This begins the process of making sure that we respect and include the voice of the community and whatever future use is to happen at the Stoner Hill School."
Those who attended the meeting wrote their ideas on Post-it notes then had the opportunity to share their idea in front of everyone. Ideas were then written on a poster to give to the Caddo Parish School Board.
Anne Green, Stoner Hill community meeting attendee says, "I think the meeting went well. There were a lot of good ideas thrown around and there is a lot to think about."
Some suggestions include a disabled veteran's home, affordable housing for senior citizens, a library, and more.
Ultimately up to the Caddo Parish School Board what happens to the future of E.B. Williams Stoner Hill Elementary School building.
Goree says, "If you look at where there is some growth or some consistency in our community, it's with our senior community."
People at the meeting were in favor of creating something for senior citizens.
James Ross, meeting attendee says, "The cost of houses is drastically increasing, and it would definitely help things."
Don Taylor, Stone Hill Baptist Church Pastor says, "I think it would be great for this community to have some type of housing some type of activity centers for our elders."