SHREVEPORT, La. - Residents of the Stoner Hill neighborhood expressed concerns about the future of the closed down E.B. Williams Stoner Hill Elementary School building.
The biggest concern is what will happen to the now shuttered school.
"This begins the process of making sure that we respect and include the voice of the community and whatever future use is to happen at the Stoner Hill School," Superintendent Lamar Goree said.
Those who attended the meeting wrote their ideas on Post-it notes then had the opportunity to share their idea in front of everyone. Ideas were written on a poster to give to the Caddo Parish School Board.
"I think the meeting went well. There were a lot of good ideas thrown around and there is a lot to think about," said Anne Green.
Some suggestions include a disabled veteran's home, affordable housing for senior citizens, a library and more.
The school building's future is up to the School Board.
"If you look at where there is some growth or some consistency in our community, it's with our senior community," Goree said.
Meeting attendees were in favor of creating something for senior citizens.
"The cost of houses is drastically increasing, and it would definitely help things," James Ross said.
"I think it would be great for this community to have some type of housing some type of activity centers for our elders," said Stone Hill Baptist Church Pastor Don Taylor.