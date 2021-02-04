Beulah's Safe Haven

SHREVEPORT, La. - What happens to people when they age out of the foster care system?

According to the National Foster Youth Institute:

  • 20% of children who age out of foster care will instantly become homeless
  • only 50% children who age out of foster care will have gainful employment by the age of 24
  • less than 3% of children who age out of foster care will earn a college degree
  • 7 out of 10 girls who aged out of foster care will become pregnant before 21 
  • 25% of those who age out will have PTSD
  • 75% of women who age out of foster care will recieve government aid 
  • 50% of children age out of foster care will develop a substance dependence 

Beulah's Safe Haven in Shreveport is looking to change those statistics. The have is located in South Shreveport. According to its Facebook page "it is a transformation home for young girls who age out of foster care at 18. it's a great opportunity to help prevent homelessness and sex trafficking by giving these young ladies a sense of home."  

