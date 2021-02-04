SHREVEPORT, La. - What happens to people when they age out of the foster care system?
According to the National Foster Youth Institute:
- 20% of children who age out of foster care will instantly become homeless
- only 50% children who age out of foster care will have gainful employment by the age of 24
- less than 3% of children who age out of foster care will earn a college degree
- 7 out of 10 girls who aged out of foster care will become pregnant before 21
- 25% of those who age out will have PTSD
- 75% of women who age out of foster care will recieve government aid
- 50% of children age out of foster care will develop a substance dependence
Beulah's Safe Haven in Shreveport is looking to change those statistics. The have is located in South Shreveport. According to its Facebook page "it is a transformation home for young girls who age out of foster care at 18. it's a great opportunity to help prevent homelessness and sex trafficking by giving these young ladies a sense of home."
