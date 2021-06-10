MINDEN, La. - Rick Rowe toured Minden, Louisiana, the beautiful town that "Feels Like Home", Thursday as part of this month's KTBS 3 Community Caravan.
Rick toured the city, asking people what made Minden "Feel Like Home."
Minden is home to thousands of different people, all with different hobbies and backgrounds. One hobby Rick found that not too many people might know about was brick collecting.
He also toured the historic Irving house, which pre-dates the Civil War, and its connection to "Gone With the Wind."
-----
About the KTBS 3 Community Caravan
We'll have lunch at Noon Thursday at Wilson's Steak and Seafood in Doyline, and we hope to see you there!
This Caravan is brought to you by Visit Webster Parish and Louisiana Office of Tourism.