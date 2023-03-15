SHREVEPORT, La.-Severe weather fatigue is real and it effects us mentally and financially. Since November 2022, severe storms have created a backlog of storm damage across the south and here in the Arklatex, there are some people who haven't been able to catch a break as one storm after another rolls through.
As repairs continue weeks after a tornado tore through the 8700 block of Youree Drive, neighbors just a block away from the hardest hit area are trying to recover as another storm system is set to arrive.
Nancy Staats and her husband were home the evening a tornado toppled a large 200 year old oak tree on top of their home, covering their dining room in water and dirt.
"I looked on the floor and there were leaves all over the floor and I said well we got hit by something because we need to rake the floor," said Staats.
The couple also had to replace their fence and several items in their back yard, including a shed, were completely blown away.
Even though the storm has passed, more problems kept popping up for the Staats.
"My husband hears this loud noise, walks in the dining room and the ceiling has caved in!"
The south has been in the bull's-eye for repeated rounds of severe weather this winter, meaning local repair companies have their work cut out for them.
"Have good insurance," advises Zachary Mayes, owner of repair company 318 The Crew.
Mayes says they're prepared too be busier than ever as storm season ramps up.
"This time of year, it its real busy for us. It slows down around December but around February, March, it picks up a lot, so you know the waiting list is already there, so when a storm like this comes, it pushes us further out," says Mayes.
Despite the damage to her home---one thing winds could not destroy was Nancy Staat's positive attitude.
She says she's not worried about the storms to come.
"We don't have any control over that. The only thing we have control over actually is our attitude and how we deal with it."
The National Weather Service says those in rural areas are especially at risk for severe storm damage.
If you live in a mobile home or similar structure, now is the time to come up with a plan and be prepared to use it.