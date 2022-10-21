SHREVEPORT, La. - You may want to go outside and look up. One of nature’s most anticipated light shows is set to climax on Friday.
The Orionids meteor shower is expected to peak about 1 p.m. central time.
KTBS 3 News received a few videos overnight from viewers capturing strange objects in the night sky.
We can't confirm if this is part of the meteor shower, but we know you won't need any special equipment to see it and NASA suggests looking anywhere that is away from the moon to best observe the fireballs.
The meteor shower officially began on Sept. 26 and will last until around Nov. 22.