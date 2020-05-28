BOSSIER CITY, La.- Air Force Global Strike Command officially opened its innovation center StrikeWerX during a virtual ribbon-cutting Thursday morning at the Cyber Innovation Center at Bossier Parish Community College.
The innovation center will allow the community, business, and academia to collaborate with ideas with Air Force Global Strike Command.
The center will be used to solved challenges as well.
Chief scientist for Air Force Global Strike Command, Donna Senft, says this will allow them to monitor aircraft more efficiently.
“There are a lot of opportunities in data capturing the data using the data we have and using that to save time to predict when one of our aircraft needs maintenance,” said Senft. “There are a lot of advantages to bringing in this technology.”
Senator Bill Cassidy, Congressman Mike Johnson, and Governor John Bel Edwards attended Thursday ribbon-cutting virtually.