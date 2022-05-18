SHREVEPORT, La. — Stroke is the third leading cause of death in the U.S.
A stroke is caused from a lack of blood flow to the brain, which depletes the brain of oxygen. Without oxygen, damage to the brain occurs quickly.
Certain conditions put a person more at risk. People with heart disease and Type 2 diabetes are at higher risk for stroke.
A common factor in both conditions is atherosclerosis, or hardening of the arteries. Diets high in saturated fat, which contribute to both conditions, create plaque that clogs up the vessels and arteries in the body, making it more difficult for blood to flow.
Dr. Curtis Prejean, a cardiovascular surgeon with Red River Cardiovascular Surgeons at Willis Knighton, compares it to plumbing.
“Think of the arteries in your body as pipes bringing blood to different parts of your body, like water pipes bring water to your sink, to your bathroom, to your toilet. If those pipes are clogged up, those parts of your house don't work. Or if it's water to your garden, your garden suffers,” explained Prejean. “So, if you don't have blood supply to your heart, you have a heart attack. If you don’t have blood supply to your brain, you have a stroke.”
The best way to reduce the risk of stroke is to make lifestyle changes. Cardiovascular surgeons can remove blockages from arteries, but atherosclerosis cannot be reversed. Eating a healthier diet and exercising can prevent it from getting worse and reduce stroke risk.