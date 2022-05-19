SHREVEPORT, La. — May is Stroke Awareness Month, and KTBS 3 is committed to keeping you informed on the causes of stroke and how you can protect yourself.
A stroke is caused from lack of blood flow to the brain. People with heart disease and diabetes are at higher risk.
High blood pressure is also a risk factor. Cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Curtis Prejean calls high blood pressure a silent killer. Oftentimes, it has no symptoms at all, but it can put a person at great risk for many medical emergencies, including stroke.
“So, blood pressure over time causes damage to the arteries in your body, throughout,” Prejean said. “And with high blood pressure, if you have something like a small aneurism, most small blood vessels that can get those can rupture from having your blood pressure really high.”
A hemorrhagic stroke is caused by the leaking or bursting of a blood vessel. So, when blood pressure is high, it puts a person at risk for stroke.
Another factor that can put a person more at risk for stroke is family history. If there is a family history of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes, or other conditions, the risk of stroke increases.
But Prejean says even with family history, a person can still control his risk.
“What I like to tell people is that on the one hand, you have the things you can control. And on the other hand, you have the things you can’t control. So, you can’t control your DNA. You can’t go back and say, ‘I wish I had better parents,’” said Prejean. “But what you can control is what you put in your mouth, your diet. You can make choices — I’m going to eat that, or I’m not going to eat that. Or I’m going to eat that a little bit on the weekend because I have a sweet tooth and I want to have some apple pie.”
Prejean says other things within control are exercise and smoking. He says smoking puts a person at much greater risk of stroke, as well.
Next week, KTBS 3 health reporter Linnea Allen will discuss the warning signs of a stroke.