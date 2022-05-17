SHREVEPORT, La. — The third leading cause of death in this country is a stroke.
Every year, more than 795,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke. Stroke is the most common neurological emergency.
Dr. Curtis Prejean, a cardiac and vascular surgeon with Red River Cardiovascular Surgeons with the Willis Knighton Health System, says there are several reasons a person could have a stroke.
“You can have blood clots that form in your brain. You can have a part of your brain where your blood vessel ruptures and bleeds. You can have an a narrowing in one of the arteries in your brain from atherosclerosis,” said Prejean. “Anything that causes a lack of blood supply or lack of blood flow to a part of your brain can cause a stroke.”
Prejean says the blood carries oxygen to the brain. Without oxygen, brain damage can occur.
“The brain is very, very sensitive to oxygen. It's the most sensitive organ we have in our body. So, without enough oxygen, within a few minutes of time that part of the brain is permanently damaged,” Prejean explained. “And whatever that part of the brain controls a specific function of your body, that function is either weakened or no longer working.”
-----
May is Stroke Awareness Month. Health Reporter Linnea Allen will be talking more about stroke, who is at risk, and what you can do to prevent it in the coming days on KTBS 3 News at 5 and 6 p.m.
For more information on stroke, visit our website KTBS.com/StrokeAwareness.