SHREVEPORT, La. — The brain requires oxygen to function. When it does not get adequate blood supply, the brain is depleted of oxygen, which causes a stroke.
Sometimes it can happen quickly and without warning. But sometimes the body sends out a distress signal.
A transient ischemic attack, or TIA, is a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain. And it causes whichever part of the brain is affected to stop functioning properly for a few minutes to hours. But then it goes back to normal.
For example, blindness in one eye for a short time, talking gibberish for a few minutes or not being able to raise an arm for a few hours are all symptoms of a TIA. Some call it a mini-stroke. But it is actually a major warning sign that a stroke could be coming.
“So, if you’re having those kinds of things, that’s just a warning sign that a lack of blood supply to your brain is going on, and you’re on the edge of having a problem,” said cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Curtis Prejean of Red River Cardiovascular Surgeons at Willis Knighton. “You need to go to the emergency room and go see your doctor.”
Most TIA symptoms only last a few minutes or up to a 24-hour period. Because they go away, many times people will ignore them. But this is a big mistake.
“The brain is the most oxygen-sensitive organ we have in the body. If a part of your brain doesn’t get enough blood supply, within minutes it starts to suffer. A transient ischemic attack is transient because the lack of blood supply is there, then, it starts to go bad. But then the blood supply gets better and the brain gets better,” Prejean explained. “But a stroke is permanent damage to your brain.”