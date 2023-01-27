SHREVEPORT, La. - Some area students are getting the chance to get a taste of the symphony.
Thursday at Riverview Theatre in downtown Shreveport, the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra performed for 4th and 5th graders from Caddo and Bossier schools.
This marks the first time the symphony has been able to do this since January 2020, before COVID. The two days of school performances wraps up Friday and leads up to a Saturday night performance that will feature two guest artists, violinist Eunice Kim and double bass phenomenon Xavier Foley.
Saturday's performance at Riverview Theatre starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available. Then on Sunday at 3 p.m., there will be a free family concert called Musical Storytelling and features a performance of Kermit Poling's original score from local author William Joyce's book "The Leaf Man and the Brave Good Bugs."